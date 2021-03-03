Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock worth $9,838,105. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

