Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Veracyte worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

