Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $55.38. 740,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 951,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.