Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.22 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00209938 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

