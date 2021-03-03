Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 10%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.91 and last traded at $42.10. 784,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 695,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,210,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Vericel by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

