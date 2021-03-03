VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $513,785.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.36 or 0.99993472 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00037492 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010651 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00095862 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.
VeriCoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling VeriCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.