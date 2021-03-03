Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 5.4%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 1,371,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 878,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 3.55.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

