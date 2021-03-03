Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

