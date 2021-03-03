Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 2,326,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,674,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.
