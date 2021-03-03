Verra Mobility’s (VRRM) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 7,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,905,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,253,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,624,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

