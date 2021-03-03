Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 119,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 84,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $391.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

