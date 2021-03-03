Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $318.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.78 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Verso reported sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verso by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.