Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $318.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.78 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Verso reported sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.
About Verso
Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.