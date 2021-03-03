Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $361,922.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $33.58 million and approximately $361,922.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,570.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.85 or 0.03137157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00375076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.01034566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.00432353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00369443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,983,247 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

