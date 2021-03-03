Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,031,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,226,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.90% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.