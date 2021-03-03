Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.85.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

