Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Vertex has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.71.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

