Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

