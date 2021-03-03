Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $464.88

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.88 ($6.07) and traded as high as GBX 541.50 ($7.07). Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 262,361 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSVS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 464.88.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

