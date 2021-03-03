Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $239,226.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $239,226.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00375804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,511 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

