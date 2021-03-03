VIBE Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,944.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $22,944.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

