Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 3,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. 3,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,502. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

