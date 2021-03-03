Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.75 Million

Analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post sales of $85.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $377.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.49 million to $380.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,558.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,917 shares of company stock worth $3,389,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.