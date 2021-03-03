Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$58,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,115,892.90. Also, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,742,539.86.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

