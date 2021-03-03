Vid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,339.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Vid has a market cap of $2.45 million and $4,339.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,626,668 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

