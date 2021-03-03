VideoCoin (VID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $995,911.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and $995,911.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 158.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

