VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.07 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $26.07 million and $2.99 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.