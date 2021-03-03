Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $265,179.65 and $2,623.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

