VIDY Market Capitalization Reaches $10.69 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $533,266.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

