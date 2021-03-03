ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.8%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,001,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,600,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.