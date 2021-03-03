Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 5.2%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.10. 1,610,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,642,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -318.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

