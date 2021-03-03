Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR stock traded down $15.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. 218,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,704. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.