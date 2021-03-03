Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.00% from the company’s previous close.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $15.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 218,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,237. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

