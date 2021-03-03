Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
About Virgin Money UK
