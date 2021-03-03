VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. VirTra has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

