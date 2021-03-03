Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $156,322.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 54.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,339,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 473,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 101,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 116,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,906. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

