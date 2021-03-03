Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 3,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,746. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

