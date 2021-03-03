Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.89. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

