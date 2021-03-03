VouchForMe (IPL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,321.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $462,356.27 and approximately $3,321.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 86.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00781241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00034126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

