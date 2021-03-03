Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:IAE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 39,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.