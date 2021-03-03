Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 127,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 557,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

