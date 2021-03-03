Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.68–0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-529 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.93 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM stock traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,731. Vroom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 over the last ninety days.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.