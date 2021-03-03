Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 8.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 3,073,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,841,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

