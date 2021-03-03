Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 5,258,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,560,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VUZI. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $994.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

