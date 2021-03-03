W Green Pay (WGP) One Day Volume Hits $28,750.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $82,822.66 and $28,750.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

