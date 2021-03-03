Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WACLY stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

