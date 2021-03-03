Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
WACLY stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. Wacoal has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wacoal Company Profile
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.