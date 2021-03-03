Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.66. 133,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,077. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The firm has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

