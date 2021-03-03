Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WJXFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 3,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

