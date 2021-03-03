Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TSE:WJX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,077. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.82. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

