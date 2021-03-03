Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.61. 128,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.82. Wajax has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$22.39. The stock has a market cap of C$392.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

