Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.79

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

